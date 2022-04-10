Home > Bangladesh

Fire in Gazipur burns garment accessories, machinery in five warehouses

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Apr 2022 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 02:25 PM BdST

A fire has burnt down five warehouses that stored garment accessories and some machinery in Gazipur’s Mill Gate area.

The fire may have broken out at around 2:45 am on Sunday.

“Four units of firefighters managed to douse the blaze at around 6:15 am,” said Tongi Fire Service Senior Station Officer Iqbal Hasan. He confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire and estimation of the devastation is yet to be determined. Hasan, however, said all the accessories and some machinery stored inside the warehouses were gutted in the fire.

