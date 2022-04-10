Bangladesh police have earned public trust, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2022 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 01:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh police have earned the nation's trust through their people-friendly approach to law enforcement, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
She urged law enforcers to continue performing their duties with integrity while virtually inaugurating a service desk for vulnerable people, including women, children, elderly and disabled people, on Sunday. The event also marked the handover of homes to homeless people as part of another government initiative.
Addressing the police, the prime minister said, “You have supported the people. We hope that you’ll stand beside the people and work for their welfare. This is one of the goals of the Awami League government.”
Hasina emphasised the government's efforts to ensure the necessary advantages and benefits are extended to the police personnel so that they can focus on serving the people.
“Therefore, we want you to work honestly,” she said.
Highlighting her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's call for a 'people-friendly' police force, she added, “I believe it is the duty of the police to serve the people through this help desk and by handing over houses to the homeless. Now you’ve earned the trust of people.”
Hasina also greeted citizens on Ramadan and the upcoming Bengali New Year and Eid-ul-Fitr.
