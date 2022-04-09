Arrest and detention of schoolteacher in jail is unfortunate: Dipu Moni

“What has been done to a teacher on the pretext of hurting religious sentiment is unfortunate,” she told the media after attending a Bangladesh Scouts Day event at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on Saturday.

“We are looking into the situation at our end,” the minister said.

In response to a question about what steps the ministry was taking to secure Mondal’s release, Dipu Moni assured that her ministry was taking all the steps it could. “In order to progress, we need to preserve religious harmony, but also protect our teachers.”

"We must advance in science and technology and ensure the dignity and safety of its teachers," the minister added.

The social and financial security of teachers must also be looked after, she said.

Efforts must also be made to limit harassment, the minister said. Allegations may be brought and they should be investigated in due course, but "we should ensure that no one becomes the victim of harassment".

“Religion is a personal matter,” Dipu Moni said. “I will practise my religion according to my beliefs. Everyone can do so according to their own beliefs. That is their right.”

A teacher’s job is to teach science, she said. "We cannot deprive ourselves of access to science. But religion also plays a big role in people’s personal lives. And religion classes should teach students about all religions."

“There aren’t any real clashes between science and religion,” the minister said. “I don't know if there is any ... I am not qualified to give my opinions there. But a teacher should not be harassed like this.”

“There might be an investigation into what he said and the way he said it, but I think the handling of the whole matter has been unfortunate.”

Some unrest has been brewing in Bangladesh’s neighbouring countries and there are some people who dislike that Bangladesh has managed to maintain the peace, she said. The education minister urged everyone to have patience.

“It is not right to provoke people in an attempt to disturb the peace and harmony of our community over minor matters.”