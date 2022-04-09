Amnesty condemns arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal, demands immediate release
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2022 10:06 AM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2022 10:06 AM BdST
International human rights watchdog Amnesty International has called for the immediate and unconditional release Hriday Chandra Mondal, a schoolteacher who was arrested on charges of 'hurting religious sentiment' after he discussed the distinction between religion and science in the classroom.
Condemning his arrest, the organisation raised concerns about the 'arbitrary detention' and 'growing criminalisation' of the right to freedom of expression in Bangladesh in a statement on Saturday.
The teacher's case only exacerbates the situation and represents a direct threat for one of the last bastions of free expression in the country, it said.
Hriday had been teaching mathematics and science at Binodpur Ramkumar High School at Panchasar in Munshiganj’s Sadar Upazila for 22 years.
On Mar 20, a group of students of class 10 took a mobile phone into the classroom and secretly recorded what he said in response to their queries on the relations and differences between science and religion.
According to the clip they later shared on social media, Hriday had argued that “religion is a matter of faith” while “science looks at evidence”.
Two days after the recording was made, the school’s headteacher told the media that students and other people from the community were demonstrating outside the school, demanding punishment for Hriday.
Later that day, an office assistant of the high school filed a case against the teacher, who was subsequently arrested.
He has since been held in judicial custody after being denied bail twice. The next bail hearing is scheduled for Apr 10 at the District and Sessions Judges Court.
“It is outrageous that a teacher finds himself behind bars simply for voicing his opinion while teaching a class. Teachers should be free to discuss ideas and opinions of all kinds without fear of reprisals. Hriday Chandra Mondal is solely for exercising his right to freedom of expression and must be released immediately and unconditionally,” said Smriti Singh, deputy regional director for South Asia at Amnesty International.
“Hriday Chandra Mondal’s detention is emblematic of a disturbing trend in Bangladesh where the space for free expression is rapidly shrinking. Detaining a teacher for simply discussing ideas in class sets a dangerous precedent where even challenging students to think critically can now land someone in jail.”
- Amnesty condemns arrest of teacher Hriday Mondalse
- Naogaon teacher Amodini alleges ‘falsification’
- Visa rules eased for Ukrainians
- Probe finds evidence of harassment of teacher by policeman
- 48 COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Long tailback hits Sirajganj highway
- Woman, daughter die in Barishal trawler capsize
- A procession to breathe life back into Bengali New Year
- Bangladesh teacher says allegation of beating students for wearing hijab is ‘false, deliberate’
- Police say Nayek Abdul Hakim lied about passing BCS exams to become an ASP
- Bangladesh eases visa rules for Ukrainians amid war
- Probe finds evidence of harassment of teacher by police constable
- Bangladesh reports 48 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Stranded truck creates long tailback on Sirajganj highway
Most Read
- A reinvented Marine Le Pen threatens to upend French elections
- In Dhaka, a fresh influx of private cars heightens traffic mayhem
- Police say Nayek Abdul Hakim lied about passing BCS exams to become an ASP
- Pakistan PM Khan says he will not recognise opposition attempt to oust him
- Probe finds evidence of harassment of teacher by police constable
- Ukraine says 50 killed in rocket strike on rail evacuation hub
- No need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join Ukraine ‘operation’: Russian Embassy
- Bangladesh eases visa rules for Ukrainians amid war
- Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers
- Questions abound as Bangladesh science teacher arrested for ‘hurting religious feelings’