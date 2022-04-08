Bangladesh eases visa rules for Ukrainians amid war

The home ministry’s Security Services Division informed the foreign ministry about the decision in a letter on Wednesday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued with scores killed in weeks.

The Security Services Division said its decision was based on the fact that Ukraine’s airspace was closed to civilian aircraft due to the war.

It said the visas of Ukrainians working in Bangladesh government projects or studying in Bangladeshi institutions will be extended, if necessary.

Their stay in Bangladesh beyond the date of expiry of visa will not be deemed illegal and they will be able to show natural calamities, accidents or cancellation of flight as reasons for their extended stay.

The Department of Immigration and Passports will assist the Ukrainians on issues related to visa.

The Security Services Division has also assigned two officials for communication with the Ukrainians and coordination.