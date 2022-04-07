No need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join Ukraine ‘operation’: Russian Embassy

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, the embassy said it has been receiving “numerous letters from the Bangladeshi citizens who express their willingness to contribute on an unpaid basis to the liberation movement in Ukraine and Donbas”.

The embassy, however, sees “no need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join the operation” as it is “going according to the plan, with the Russian Armed Forces successfully achieving set goals and objectives”.

Moscow launched the “operation” on Feb 24 “with the aim to help friendly Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, as well as to protect the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine”.

The embassy said Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the initiative proposed by Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu to assist foreign volunteers who wish to join the operation on the Russian side to move to the combat zone on Mar 11.

“It is heartening to note that many Bangladeshis acknowledge the just aspirations of the Russian Government to give a decisive rebuff to NATO in East Europe and to put an end to neo-Nazism in Ukraine.”

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.

After fierce battle for nearly six weeks, the Russian forces are retreating from the regions near Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, with their focus on taking Donbas.

The two countries have also continued talks, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Kyiv had presented Moscow with a draft peace deal that contained "unacceptable" elements.

Many fighters from the Western countries have joined the Ukrainian forces to fight the Russians as thousands, including scores of civilians, have been killed in the war. Russia has also sent volunteers from Syria into Ukraine.

The Bangladesh government has avoided taking sides in the war and abstained from voting on a UN resolution to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine in early March.

Bangladesh, however, joined other countries at the UN General Assembly on Mar 24 to demand civilian protection and aid access in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh voted in favour of the second resolution because it highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the suffering of people, including children.

Russia is a friend of Bangladesh, the prime minister said in parliament on Mar 30. At the same time, Bangladesh would not support any wrongdoing by its friends, she added.

