Friends accused of murder after bodies of two teens found in Munshiganj
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2022 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2022 03:39 PM BdST
A man has filed a case against three friends of his teenage son, who was killed alongside another teenager in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila.
Police have arrested two of the suspects after the teens’ bodies were found floating in the Dhaleshwari River on Wednesday, and are trying to arrest the third, according to Inspector Lutfor Rahman of Muktarpur River Police.
The victims have been identified as Riyam, 17, and Alamgir, 18, both of whom accompanied the suspects to a location near the Dhaleshwari River on Monday.
After police recovered their bodies from the river, Alamgir’s father Alauddin accused Rubel, 19, Rony, 23, and absconding suspect Apurbo of drugging the two and beating them to death.
Inspector Lutfor said they have managed to get valuable information from the two arrested suspects, but getting Apurbo into custody is necessary for their investigation.
The victims worked as construction workers, as did suspects Rubel and Rony. Apurbo worked at a chicken shop, police said.
Alamgir’s uncle Amir Hossain said Alamgir accused Apurbo of stealing a pigeon which led to an incident of village arbitration. “Apurbo had a grudge against Alamgir because of the incident.”
Riyam’s mother Inu Begum said her son’s murder was pre-planned.
The bodies of the dead were handed over to their families after autopsy. Their funerals were later arranged in their locality.
