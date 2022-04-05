RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2022 11:28 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:57 PM BdST
Nearly 24 years after the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury, the Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the prime suspect, Ashish Rai Choudhury aka Botol Choudhury.
RAB personnel cordoned off a house in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Tuesday night to arrest Ashish, a former chief operating officer of Regent Airways.
The RAB said in a message the house No. 25/B is situated on road No. 107 near the Pink City in the area.
RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said they launched the manhunt acting on a tip-off.
Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead underneath Trumps Club at Abedin Tower in Banani on Dec 18, 1998. His brother, Touhidul Islam Chowdhury, pressed murder charges at Gulshan Police Station the same day.
Film producer and controversial businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai had alleged links to the killing of Sohel.
Ashish was one of the owners of the club. Besides Aziz Mohammad and Ashish, Afaqul Islam aka Bunti Islam, Sanjidul Islam Emon, Adnan Siddiqui, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, Selim Khan, Harun Ur Rashid alias Leather Liton and Farooq Abbasi were charged in court.
- Anti-discrimination bill placed in parliament
- Two to die for murder of Khulna fruit vendor
- Death upheld for 2 in Prof Taher murder
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington
- No battery-run three-wheelers on highways: SC
- Constable suspended for ‘harassing’ teacher
- Don't waste water: Hasina
- Police constable accused of harassing teacher identified
- Bangladesh pitches sweeping new anti-discrimination bill to uphold equality
- Two sentenced to death for murder of Khulna fruit vendor
- 79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outshine boys
- Sylhet policeman removed over comments on men protesting against sexual harassment
- 'Not like flicking a switch': Momen says it will take time for US to lift RAB sanctions
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
Most Read
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Pro-Putin leaders in Hungary and Serbia set to win reelection
- Yes, there is a clash of civilisations
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- 79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outperform boys
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington on 50 years of US-Bangladesh ties
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- France closes mosques with powers that some critics say use ‘secretive evidence’
- Pakistan court adjourns hearing on PM's bid to stay in power