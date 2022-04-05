RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years

RAB personnel cordoned off a house in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Tuesday night to arrest Ashish, a former chief operating officer of Regent Airways.

The RAB said in a message the house No. 25/B is situated on road No. 107 near the Pink City in the area.

RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said they launched the manhunt acting on a tip-off.

Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead underneath Trumps Club at Abedin Tower in Banani on Dec 18, 1998. His brother, Touhidul Islam Chowdhury, pressed murder charges at Gulshan Police Station the same day.

Film producer and controversial businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai had alleged links to the killing of Sohel.

Ashish was one of the owners of the club. Besides Aziz Mohammad and Ashish, Afaqul Islam aka Bunti Islam, Sanjidul Islam Emon, Adnan Siddiqui, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, Selim Khan, Harun Ur Rashid alias Leather Liton and Farooq Abbasi were charged in court.