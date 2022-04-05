'Not like flicking a switch': Momen says it will take time for US to lift RAB sanctions

"It will take time. It's not like a switch that can be flicked on and off in a day," Momen said after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Monday.

Although many issues can be dealt with "easily" in Bangladesh, the reality is very different in the US, according to the foreign minister. "There are many processes at play in this country. They are many committees here that we must satisfy."

"Our government can just say 'yes' to an issue and that'll be enough. But they can't do that here [in the US] even they want to sometimes."

The removal of sanctions on the RAB was a key issue on Dhaka's agenda for the bilateral meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On Dec 10, Human Rights Day, the US imposed sanctions on RAB officials, citing ‘serious human rights violations’ by the elite police unit. The officials who faced the sanctions include police chief Benazir Ahmed, a former head of the RAB.

After the sanctions were imposed, Dhaka summoned the US ambassador to express its dissatisfaction with the decision. Momen also spoke to his US counterpart Blinken about the issue in a telephone call on Dec 15.

At Monday's meeting, Momen outlined the progress made by the RAB in their work in the four months following the imposition of the sanctions.

"I said that the RAB was formed in our country at a time when terrorism and militancy were rampant," he told reporters afterwards.

"There were 495 bombings in a day. A grenade attack had been launched on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's anti-terrorism rally, which killed 24 people and injured 370 others. There was panic among the people all over the country. That is when the force was created.”

The foreign minister acknowledged that the RAB may have "done too much" at times. "But there is an inbuilt system of accountability and many have been punished [for their transgressions]. There has even been a life execution. So there is accountability here.

"I also pointed out that their [former] ambassador in Dhaka [James] Moriarty had said the RAB was the FBI of Bangladesh. The sanctions on the force will discourage many young people from joining it. I would be very happy if the US would reconsider."

On Blinken's position on the issue, Momen said, "He told us that there is a process for this and that will be followed. But we need accountability over this. We have been very vocal about it."

"I said that we are taking all kinds of remedial measures. Then he [Blinken] noted that there hasn't been a death in the last four months. And our track record under the DSA [Digital Security Act] is also good. No arrests have been made in the last four months."