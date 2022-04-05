Dhaka WASA chief admits water at his home smells bad, advises boiling before drinking it
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2022 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2022 10:32 PM BdST
The managing director of Dhaka WASA has advised the residents against drinking tap water without boiling it – a stunning admission that all is not well with the water his utility supplies.
Taqsem A Khan also said the water even at his home has bad odour.
After a 2019 study found about 91 percent of households in Dhaka burn Tk 3.32 billion of gas annually to boil water before drinking, Taqsem had said Dhaka WASA’s water was “100 percent drinkable pursuant to the World Health Organization standards”.
As his comments drew huge criticism, protesters brought water supplied by WASA and demanded that Taqsem drink it. The WASA MD, however, refused to oblige and blame unclean water tanks for the filth.
A month later, he signed a report that said the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA supplies dirty water to 59 areas in the capital.
Speaking at a discussion on WASA’s capability on Tuesday, he said, “In 5 to 10 percent of places, our pipes get cracked occasionally. Whenever we receive a complaint, we immediately fix it. Still, the problem remains in some places. The water in my own house in Naya Paltan smells bad.”
Asked whether WASA was responsible for the recent diarrhoea outbreak in the capital, Taqsem said the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh, or icddr,b, has given WASA a list of nine places where diarrhoea is more prevalent.
Lab tests found no bacteria in the water supplied by WASA to these areas, he said. “However, as a precaution, we've increased chlorine [one of the chemicals used to purify water] in those places.”
The total demand for water in Dhaka ranges from 2.10 billion litres to 2.50 billion litres daily while WASA has a production capacity of 2.70 billion litres, according to him. “So there will be no water crisis during Ramadan.”
Promising safe water for all, Taqsem said, "Sustainable development is not possible by denying anyone access to safe drinking water. So we've ensured water for all slum dwellers."
Dhaka Utility Reporters' Association organised the discussion at the National Press Club.
- Anti-discrimination bill placed in parliament
- Two to die for murder of Khulna fruit vendor
- Death upheld for 2 in Prof Taher murder
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington
- No battery-run three-wheelers on highways: SC
- Constable suspended for ‘harassing’ teacher
- Don't waste water: Hasina
- Police constable accused of harassing teacher identified
- Bangladesh pitches sweeping new anti-discrimination bill to uphold equality
- Two sentenced to death for murder of Khulna fruit vendor
- 79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outshine boys
- Sylhet policeman removed over comments on men protesting against sexual harassment
- 'Not like flicking a switch': Momen says it will take time for US to lift RAB sanctions
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
Most Read
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Pro-Putin leaders in Hungary and Serbia set to win reelection
- Yes, there is a clash of civilisations
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- 79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outperform boys
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington on 50 years of US-Bangladesh ties
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- France closes mosques with powers that some critics say use ‘secretive evidence’
- Pakistan court adjourns hearing on PM's bid to stay in power