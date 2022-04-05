79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outperform boys
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2022 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2022 03:09 PM BdST
A total of 79,337 applicants have passed the medical college admission tests for the 2021-22 academic year, 55.13 percent of whom were girls, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Tuesday.
A total of 139,742 sat for the exams this year, according to him.
Of the applicants, 34,833 boys and 44,504 girls passed the exam.
The pass rate among girls was 56.06 percent, while the pass rate among boys was 43.13 percent.
A student named Sumaiya Muslem Mim, who gave the exam from the Khulna Medical College centre, scored the highest on the test, getting 92.5 marks.
Among the students, 4,350 can enrol at 37 public medical colleges in the country, while 6,489 can enrol at 72 private medical colleges, based on merit.
Girls also edged out boys when it came to positions in public medical colleges, with 1,885 positions going to boys and 2,345 going to girls.
The results of the admission exam will be sent to students on their TeleTalk number.
They can also be accessed from the Directorate General of Health Services or Directorate General of Medical Education websites.
“This year’s exams went very smoothly and the results were released in a timely manner,” said Health Minister Maleque. “We have not received any allegations [of impropriety] regarding these tests so far.”
- Death upheld for 2 in Prof Taher murder
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington
- No battery-run three-wheelers on highways: SC
- Constable suspended for ‘harassing’ teacher
- Don't waste water: Hasina
- Police constable accused of harassing teacher identified
- Gas field glitch hits supply to Dhaka
- Aedes larvae found in 4.5% of Dhaka homes
- 79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outshine boys
- Sylhet policeman removed over comments on men protesting against sexual harassment
- 'Not like flicking a switch': Momen says it will take time for US to lift RAB sanctions
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington on 50 years of US-Bangladesh ties
- Bangladesh court bans battery-run three-wheelers from highways
Most Read
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Pro-Putin leaders in Hungary and Serbia set to win reelection
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington on 50 years of US-Bangladesh ties
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- 79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outperform boys
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- How Pakistan's political crisis could play out