79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outperform boys

A total of 139,742 sat for the exams this year, according to him.

Of the applicants, 34,833 boys and 44,504 girls passed the exam.

The pass rate among girls was 56.06 percent, while the pass rate among boys was 43.13 percent.

A student named Sumaiya Muslem Mim, who gave the exam from the Khulna Medical College centre, scored the highest on the test, getting 92.5 marks.

Among the students, 4,350 can enrol at 37 public medical colleges in the country, while 6,489 can enrol at 72 private medical colleges, based on merit.

Girls also edged out boys when it came to positions in public medical colleges, with 1,885 positions going to boys and 2,345 going to girls.

The results of the admission exam will be sent to students on their TeleTalk number.

They can also be accessed from the Directorate General of Health Services or Directorate General of Medical Education websites.

“This year’s exams went very smoothly and the results were released in a timely manner,” said Health Minister Maleque. “We have not received any allegations [of impropriety] regarding these tests so far.”