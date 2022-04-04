Protesters demand 'exemplary punishment' to police constable who harassed college teacher
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2022 05:13 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 05:13 PM BdST
Women protesters are demanding exemplary punishment for the police constable who harassed a college teacher in Dhaka’s Farmgate for wearing a tip – a traditional adornment.
The protesters staged a demonstration under the banner of women's rights group Nari Pragati Sangha, demanding justice for the incident at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka on Monday.
“Who are these people who are infringing on our personal freedoms? On one side, we speak about women’s rights, but on the other hand, society still forces us to take permission from men to wear a tip on our forehead. Such hypocrisy is just unacceptable,” one of the protesters said.
“We are seeking the immediate arrest of the police constable and exemplary punishment for the crime.”
Law enforcers have identified the policeman involved in the incident as Constable Nazmul Tareque. They took him into custody on Monday.
Lata Samaddar, a lecturer of theatre and media studies at Dhaka’s Tejgaon College, filed a general diary alleging she was harassed by a man in a police uniform at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Saturday.
News of the incident spread quickly on social media, drawing heavy criticism.
Actress and MP Suborna Mustafa discussed the incident in parliament on Sunday, demanding that action be taken against the harasser.
“Who will decide my attire and lifestyle? Does a government official have the right to threaten me for my attire?” asks Amena Begum, a garment worker who joined the protest.
“What’s wrong with a tip? I really have no answer.”
“I don’t know where we are headed if those who are responsible for protecting us commit such crimes against women – whether they are a teacher or my fellow cleansers,'' said Naser Ahmed, who also works as a cleaner.
“If a college teacher is harassed in such a way, then what will happen to other women?” he asks.
“It’s not just about wearing a tip, we gathered here today to protest against all forms of harassment faced by the women in their daily life. We are here to protect our constitutional right that clearly states that men and women of all religions and colours are equal in all respects,” said Nasrin Begum, a representative of Nari Pragati Sangha.
- Don't waste water: Hasina
- Police constable accused of harassing teacher identified
- Gas field glitch hits supply to Dhaka
- Aedes larvae found in 4.5% of Dhaka homes
- Harasser of Dhaka teacher ‘not identified’
- Daily virus count: 56 cases, no deaths
- Patent terms increased to 20 years
- Tipu murder: A mix of politics, underworld
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Protesters demand 'exemplary punishment' to police constable who harassed college teacher
- Hasina stresses the need to conserve water
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Survey finds Aedes larvae in 4.5% of Dhaka homes ahead of monsoon
Most Read
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Ukraine is the first real World War
- Sri Lanka's president drops brother as finance minister in crisis shake-up
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- In Ukraine’s Bucha, Russian forces faced a ‘harsh awakening’