Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka

They also formed a committee on Monday to investigate the incident, said Faruk Hossain, a spokesman for Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

A deputy commissioner of police’s protection department and an assistant commissioner of Tejgaon zone are members of the committee that was asked to submit a report within three days.

The constable, Nazmul Tareque, was taken into custody earlier on Monday as protesters demanded exemplary punishment for him.

“Who are these people who are infringing on our personal freedoms? On one side, we speak about women’s rights, but on the other hand, society still forces us to take permission from men to wear a tip on our foreheads. Such hypocrisy is just unacceptable,” one of the protesters said during a demonstration outside the National Press Club.

Actress and MP Suborna Mustafa raised the issue of harassment in parliament on Sunday, demanding that action be taken against the harasser.

Lata Samaddar, a lecturer of theatre and media studies at Dhaka’s Tejgaon College, filed a general diary alleging she was harassed by a man in a police uniform at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Saturday.

The GD accused the man of ‘harassing her’ and then making ‘an attempt on her life’ when she objected to the mistreatment. News of the incident spread quickly on social media, drawing heavy criticism.