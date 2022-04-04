Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2022 06:59 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 06:59 PM BdST
Police have suspended a constable who allegedly harassed a college teacher in Dhaka’s Farmgate for wearing a 'tip' -- a traditional adornment.
They also formed a committee on Monday to investigate the incident, said Faruk Hossain, a spokesman for Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
A deputy commissioner of police’s protection department and an assistant commissioner of Tejgaon zone are members of the committee that was asked to submit a report within three days.
The constable, Nazmul Tareque, was taken into custody earlier on Monday as protesters demanded exemplary punishment for him.
“Who are these people who are infringing on our personal freedoms? On one side, we speak about women’s rights, but on the other hand, society still forces us to take permission from men to wear a tip on our foreheads. Such hypocrisy is just unacceptable,” one of the protesters said during a demonstration outside the National Press Club.
Actress and MP Suborna Mustafa raised the issue of harassment in parliament on Sunday, demanding that action be taken against the harasser.
Lata Samaddar, a lecturer of theatre and media studies at Dhaka’s Tejgaon College, filed a general diary alleging she was harassed by a man in a police uniform at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Saturday.
The GD accused the man of ‘harassing her’ and then making ‘an attempt on her life’ when she objected to the mistreatment. News of the incident spread quickly on social media, drawing heavy criticism.
- Don't waste water: Hasina
- Police constable accused of harassing teacher identified
- Gas field glitch hits supply to Dhaka
- Aedes larvae found in 4.5% of Dhaka homes
- Harasser of Dhaka teacher ‘not identified’
- Daily virus count: 56 cases, no deaths
- Patent terms increased to 20 years
- Tipu murder: A mix of politics, underworld
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Protesters demand 'exemplary punishment' to police constable who harassed college teacher
- Hasina stresses the need to conserve water
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Survey finds Aedes larvae in 4.5% of Dhaka homes ahead of monsoon
Most Read
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Ukraine is the first real World War
- Sri Lanka's president drops brother as finance minister in crisis shake-up
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- In Ukraine’s Bucha, Russian forces faced a ‘harsh awakening’