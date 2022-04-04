Hasina stresses the need to conserve water

“It costs us a lot to supply water to Dhaka city and set up the infrastructure to bring it to the other city corporations and upazilas across the country,” she said at a 'World Water Day' event on Monday.

“So, I would ask everyone to stop wasting water.”

The prime minister urged the people to be economical in their use of water in all manner of activities, including construction work, household work or even washing cars.

“No resource can be preserved if it is wasted,” she said. “We must pay special attention to how we can protect the invaluable resources that we have and use them in such a way that they are still available for future generations.”

Hasina said efforts were being made to ensure that rainwater in urban areas can reach the soil and replenish the diminishing groundwater levels. Efforts should also be made to conserve rainwater, she said.

“We cannot have cement everywhere. It blocks the rainwater from reaching the soil. Not all rainwater will reach the soil or fall on rivers. We must take measures to save rainwater in the reservoirs available to us.”

The prime minister joined the event at the Pani Bhaban in Dhaka’s Green Road from her official residence Ganabhaban via video conferencing.