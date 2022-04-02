Treat autistic people like your loved ones, says Hasina

Hasina made the call at an event marking World Autism Awareness Day via video link from Ganabhaban on Saturday.

The prime minister outlined her hopes of driving the country forward by accommodating the needs of all citizens.

"The United Nations has declared April 2 [as World Autism Awareness Day] and so we are commemorating it. We have an opportunity not just to commemorate the day but also to create social awareness [about the issue]."

"They [autistic people] are like our loved ones and it is the duty and responsibility of all healthy people to take care of them."

The Bangladesh leader also called on citizens to be vigilant against the mistreatment of autistic people.

"As children, we were taught not to call a visually impaired person 'blind' or those with walking disabilities 'lame'. We need to ensure that children learn all this at an early age. Everyone should pay special attention to this.”

Hasina also highlighted the various steps taken by her Awami League government to ensure the welfare of people with disabilities.

Recalling her government's first term in power in 1996, she said, "We didn't have much awareness about autism at the time. We didn't have a system of care back then either but in 1999, we established the National Disabled Development Foundation. I gave the seed money to run it. ”

The Awami League chief also highlighted the efforts of her daughter Saima Wazed Putul to raise awareness about autism both in Bangladesh and abroad. Saima is the chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders.

“Putul's tireless efforts have helped raise awareness about the importance of autism at home and abroad. I learned about the issue mainly from her. I used to visit her when she was in university and that is when I was able to become familiar with the issue."