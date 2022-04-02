Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2022 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 07:49 PM BdST
Muslims in Bangladesh will start fasting on Sunday as the moon for their holy month of Ramadan has been sighted.
The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date after a meeting chaired by Md Faridul Haque Khan, state minister for religious affairs and chairman of the committee, on Saturday evening.
The Muslims of Saudi Arabia started fasting on Saturday after the moon was sighted there on Friday.
Generally, Ramadan starts and Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha are celebrated in Bangladesh a day after those events in Saudi Arabia.
Muslims will offer Taraweeh prayers after Isha prayers on Saturday ahead of the first day of Ramadan.
The fasting on the first day of the month on the Islamic calendar will begin with the end of Sehri or Suhoor at 4:27 am on Sunday in Dhaka and adjacent areas while the fasting is to be broken with Iftar at 6:19 pm.
Sehri and Iftar timings in other parts of Bangladesh will differ by 10 to 12 minutes from the timings in Dhaka.
In 2020 and 2021, the government set health rules for Taraweeh and other daily prayers at mosques during Ramadan as part of efforts to stem a surge of coronavirus cases.
No special instructions have been issued so far this year as the pandemic has ebbed.
- Ramadan begins on Sunday
- 56 COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Don't neglect autistic people: PM
- North South University student dies in road crash
- Diarrhoea outbreak may linger: expert
- SK Sinha accused of ‘money laundering’
- Woman sentenced to death for trafficking 0.5 kg of heroin
- 73 COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Bangladesh reports 56 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Treat autistic people like your loved ones, says Hasina
- Local Awami League leader masterminded murder of Tipu: RAB
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
- Ashrayan project reclaiming illegally occupied lands to shelter the homeless
- Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run
Most Read
- Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
- Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run
- BEZA enters deal with Adani Ports for Indian Economic Zone in Chattogram
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- Local Awami League leader masterminded murder of Tipu: RAB
- From constable to ASP: Abdul Hakim's unprecedented rise through the police ranks