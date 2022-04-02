RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder

Police earlier arrested and took into custody for grilling two other suspects in the case.

The RAB’s media wing said in a message around Friday midnight that the “mastermind” and the three other suspects were arrested in different places of the city.

They included a person who followed Tipu, according to the message.

It said more details will be revealed at a press conference on Saturday.

Police on Thursday arrested Arfan Ullah Damal, who was allegedly involved in the planning of Tipu’s murder. Law enforcers also seized a firearm from him during the arrest.

The 54-year-old Tipu was gunned down under a flyover outside Manama Bhaban in the Amtala area on Mar 24.

A gunman wearing a helmet on a motorcycle pulled up next to Tipu’s microbus and opened fire.

Three days after Tipu’s murder, detective police arrested Masum Mohammad Akash. Police described Akash as a "contract killer" who had been hired to kill Tipu.

Prity, a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’ College, was also killed by a stray bullet, while Tipu’s chauffeur 'Munna' was injured.

Tipu’s wife Farzana Islam Dolly, a local councillor of the city corporation, subsequently pressed charges against unidentified suspects at Shahjahanpur Police Station.

She alleged that Tipu had received a death threat over the phone some days before the murder.

Dolly also alleged Tipu was being pressured by suspects in the 2016 murder of Rizvi Hasan Babu alias Bocha Babu, a local leader of Jubo League.

Tipu was accused and arrested in a decade-long case over the 2013 murder of Jubo League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky. He was later acquitted of the charges in the case.