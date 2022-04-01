Two dead after pickup ploughs into autorickshaw in Tangail
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2022 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2022 12:50 PM BdST
A head-on collision between a pickup van and an autorickshaw has left two people dead in Tangail’s Kalihati Upazila.
Six others were injured in the incident that occurred on the Tangail-Mymensingh road in front of the Kalihati RS Govt Pilot High School around 6 am on Friday, said Mollah Azizur Rahman, chief of the local police station.
Two among the injured were sent to Tangail General Hospital in critical condition while the others are undergoing treatment at Kalihati Upazila Health Complex, according to the police.
“The autorickshaw was heading to the Kalihati bus stand from Ghatail Upazila’s Hamidpur. It collided with a Hamidpur-bound pickup van coming from the opposite direction. Two people died on the spot,” Rahman said, citing witnesses.
The law enforcers subsequently seized both vehicles but the driver of the pickup managed to flee the scene, he added.
