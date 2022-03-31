Student clashes leave Mirpur Road in Dhaka blocked for hours
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2022 12:39 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2022 12:51 AM BdST
Clashes between students of Dhaka College and Teachers Training College left Mirpur Road blocked for three hours on Wednesday night.
Crude bombs were burst during the intermittent clashes that started around 8pm. The students hurled brickbats during the running battle.
Witnesses said some students of TT College beat up a resident of Dhaka College’s North Hall, leading to the clashes.
When police tried to talk the student out of the situation, a group of Dhaka College students broke the gate of TT College and clashed with the others.
The Dhaka College students took position on the road, carrying sticks.
When some teachers came to mediate between the clashing sides, the TT College students brought out a procession before leaving the road at 10:45pm.
A number of people were injured and taken to the hospital, witnesses said, but the number could not be confirmed.
Harun Or Rashid, an assistant commissioner of traffic police, said traffic were diverted from the area during the clashes.
