Continuity of government ensured Bangladesh's development, says Hasina

Hasina underscored the significance of the rule of law in driving the country forward while virtually inaugurating a newly constructed 12-storey building of the Supreme Court on Thursday.

"We want Bangladesh to move forward and its people to get justice in line with the rule of law. The continuation of a democratic process from 2009 to 2022 is the reason why we have made so much progress in Bangladesh."

Highlighting Bangladesh's elevation to the status of a developing country, the Awami League chief outlined her hopes of making further strides towards the goal of eradicating hunger and poverty in the country.

"We will turn country into the prosperous 'golden Bengal' envisaged by the Father of the Nation. We also want to become economically stable so that we don't have to seek funds from others and can conduct development initiatives independently."

Bangladesh is now able to execute 90 percent of its development plans with its own funds, the biggest example of which is the Padma Bridge, according to Hasina. "I believe the bridge has illuminated the image of Bangladesh globally."

Hasina also recalled the lifelong struggle of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to uphold the rights of the oppressed and the impact of his assassination in 1975 on the country.

"Those who violated the constitution and illegally formed government afterwards had also issued the Indemnity Ordinance to protect Bangabandhu's killers. The killers were rewarded with posts in different embassies and were given the right to run for election."

While Bangabandhu had initiated the trials of war criminals, BNP founder Ziaur Rahman as well as his wife Khaleda Zia stopped the process and released them from prison, she added.

Bangabandhu and most of his family were killed on Aug 15, 1975. But Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana survived as they were abroad at the time.

The Indemnity Ordinance passed after Bangabandhu's assassination had blocked the path to bring his killers to justice. The families of the others who were killed on Aug 15 were also deprived of the chance to seek justice. "At that time, there was a culture of impunity in the country," Hasina said.

But when the Awami League, led by Hasina, finally regained power after 21 years in 1996, it repealed the ordinance and began the trial of the killers.

"Bangabandhu's assassination shattered the spirit and ideology that had formed the basis of Bangladesh's independence. I believe with that one verdict, the democratic rights of the people were upheld."

The Father of the Nation had sacrificed his life for the people of Bangladesh, the prime minister said, adding, "Therefore, it is our goal to establish democracy and the rule of law to ensure justice and socio-economic development for the people. We're working towards it."

Highlighting her government's efforts to develop and modernise the judiciary since 1996, she said, "Our judiciary will be strengthened further. We must ensure an independent judiciary in line with the constitution drafted in 1972 by the Father of the Nation."