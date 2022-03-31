BCL leader among 3 dead after car rams motorcyle in Dinajpur
Dinajpur Correspodent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2022 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2022 10:57 AM BdST
Three motorcycle riders, including a local Bangladesh Chhatra League leader, have died after a car ploughed into the two-wheeler in Dinajpur's Nawabganj Upazila.
The incident took place near the upazila's Alam Nagar market area in the early hours of Thursday, according to Nawabganj Police Inspector Md Towhid.
The dead have been identified as 30-year-old Kibria Islam, senior convenor of Binodnagar Union Chhatra League, 22-year-old Rimon Islam and 23-year-old Sabbir Hossain.
"The three were travelling on a motorcycle when a car collided with the vehicle. They died on the spot," said Towhid, citing a few locals.
The victims' bodies have been handed over to their families without post-mortem examinations at their request. But police have recorded a case
Sabbir had leased a sand quarry in the Kanchdaha area and would go there every day to collect the daily revenue, according to his brother 'Bulbul'.
"They were on their way back [from the quarry] after collecting the money on Wednesday night. But no one saw the car that hit the motorcycle."
- 3 die after car rams motorcycle in Dinajpur
- 65,474 more homeless families to get ‘stronger’ homes
- For the poor, even leftover party food gets pricier
- Mirpur Road blocked for hours as students clash
- Gulshan, Banani rent, holding tax to go up
- Blogger Ananta was killed to curb free speech: court
- Hasina defends abstaining from UNGA vote against Russia
- Final results of 40th BCS released
- Ashrayan-2 project to build ‘stronger’ houses for 65,474 more families in third phase
- Prices soar in Bangladesh. Leftover party food for the poor in Dhaka is no exception
- Students clashes leave Mirpur Road in Dhaka blocked for hours
- Rent, holding tax in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara will be raised from July, says Mayor Atiqul
- Blogger Ananta was killed to muffle free speech, terrorise free thinkers in Bangladesh: court
- Hasina explains why Bangladesh refrained from UNGA vote on Ukraine war
Most Read
- AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- Hasina explains why Bangladesh refrained from UNGA vote on Ukraine war
- Four sentenced to death for murder of blogger Ananta Bijoy Das
- Prices soar in Bangladesh. Leftover party food for the poor in Dhaka is no exception
- Fatema becomes the first woman to complete a Bangladesh police test flight
- Pakistan government ally quits coalition ahead of vote to oust PM
- Rent, holding tax in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara will be raised from July, says Mayor Atiqul
- Germany declares 'early warning' of possible Russian gas supply crisis
- WHO says most likely scenario shows COVID severity will decrease over time