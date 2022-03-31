BCL leader among 3 dead after car rams motorcyle in Dinajpur

The incident took place near the upazila's Alam Nagar market area in the early hours of Thursday, according to Nawabganj Police Inspector Md Towhid.

The dead have been identified as 30-year-old Kibria Islam, senior convenor of Binodnagar Union Chhatra League, 22-year-old Rimon Islam and 23-year-old Sabbir Hossain.

"The three were travelling on a motorcycle when a car collided with the vehicle. They died on the spot," said Towhid, citing a few locals.

The victims' bodies have been handed over to their families without post-mortem examinations at their request. But police have recorded a case

Sabbir had leased a sand quarry in the Kanchdaha area and would go there every day to collect the daily revenue, according to his brother 'Bulbul'.

"They were on their way back [from the quarry] after collecting the money on Wednesday night. But no one saw the car that hit the motorcycle."