Bangladesh redefines municipality in amended local government law

Under the amended bill, an area must be populated by at least 2,000 people per square kilometre, up from 1,500, in order to qualify as a municipality.

The house passed the bill titled ‘Local Government (Municipal) (Amendment) Bill - 2022’ by voice vote on Thursday.

Its passage was preceded by the verification of public opinion on the bill.

But the move triggered a dramatic reaction from BNP MP Harunur Rashid as he walked out in protest against the approval of the bill before rejoining the session some time later.

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam tabled the bill on Jan 23. It was later sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the local government ministry for further scrutiny.

The amended law includes a provision to change the title of the municipal secretary to ‘municipal executive officer’.

The bill also adds a new section empowering the government to remove municipal mayors and councillors for failing to comply with executive directions.