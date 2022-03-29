RAB interrogates wife of slain AL leader Tipu
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2022 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 03:44 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has interrogated Farhana Islam Dolly, the wife of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu, who was shot dead in the capital’s Shahjahanpur on Thursday.
The elite force took Dolly, a Dhaka South City Corporation reserve ward councillor, to the RAB-3 office in Tikatuli around 10 pm on Monday. Later they dropped her at home around midnight.
Dolly said the authorities spoke to her prior to the press briefing to see if she had any information. “They wanted to know if he [Tipu] had shared any information with me as I’m his wife. They asked if I suspected anyone. They also wanted to know about the current political situation in ward 10,” she said.
When asked, RAB-3 chief Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin said they spoke to Tipu’s wife to ‘get some information’ from her.
Tipu, 55, a former general secretary of the Awami League’s Motijheel unit in Dhaka, was shot dead in the capital’s Shahjahanpur on Thursday night. A 22-year-old bystander, Samia Afnan Prity, also died in the attack when she was hit by a stray bullet.
On Friday, Dolly filed a case over the incident. No suspects were named.
Tipu was a suspect in the murder case of Jubo League leader Riazul Haque Khan Milky a decade ago. He received a death threat over the phone four to five days ago, his wife mentioned in the case dossier.
Police arrested one Masum Mohammad Akash from Bogura three days after the killing.
They, however, could not provide further information on who hired Akash to kill Tipu.
On Monday, political leaders and activists reported that the RAB ‘picked Dolly up her from home’. Later that night, around forty leaders and activists gathered in front of Dolly’s house in Khilgaon. They said that the RAB had brought her back home.
Journalists were not allowed to enter Dolly’s home afterwards. One of her relatives said she was ‘quite sick’ and could not walk properly as her legs were swollen.
“That’s why she didn’t want to go to the RAB office at night, but the officers forced her to go. Three of her female relatives accompanied her.”
“I demanded that the killers should be caught and they arrested one of them. But he was hired by someone. Tipu had no feud with this killer. I’m not happy about it. I believe they should arrest those who planned Tipu’s murder,” Dolly told bdnews24.com by phone.
She also said that those who masterminded Tipu’s murder must have strong connections and the law enforcers should arrest them too.
“Who are the masterminds? This culture of murder will never end unless the criminals are punished properly. Simply arresting one killer and not the masterminds will pose a risk to me and my children. We won’t be safe. This is what I told RAB,” Dolly said.
She said RAB told her that they did not call her earlier in consideration of her mental and physical state. RAB wants to reach the root of the killer group, she said.
“I shared my lack of protection and they promised to help.”
bdnews24.com asked Tipu’s wife if she had named any potential suspects in the killing.
"My husband had never shared anything like that with me. I told [RAB] only what I have heard from the political sphere. I don’t know any masterminds,” she said.
