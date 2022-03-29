Home > Bangladesh

Badda house fire toll rises to 3 as child succumbs to injuries

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Mar 2022 01:54 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 01:54 PM BdST

A seven-year-old child, who suffered burns in a fire sparked by a suspected gas leak in Dhaka's Badda, has died after losing both of his parents in the incident. It brings the death toll from the fire to three.

'Safiyan' died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Tuesday.

His death comes a day after his mother, 35-year-old 'Rekha', succumbed to her injuries in hospital care. Rekha’s husband, 38-year-old Abu Sayeed, died on Mar 23 at the same hospital.

Safiyan's older sibling 'Safa', 9, is the only surviving member of the family. She is still hospitalised after sustaining burns on 11 percent of her body.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of their flat in Badda’s Satarkul area on Mar 23, according to the fire service.

