Badda house fire toll rises to 3 as child succumbs to injuries
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2022 01:54 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 01:54 PM BdST
A seven-year-old child, who suffered burns in a fire sparked by a suspected gas leak in Dhaka's Badda, has died after losing both of his parents in the incident. It brings the death toll from the fire to three.
'Safiyan' died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Tuesday.
His death comes a day after his mother, 35-year-old 'Rekha', succumbed to her injuries in hospital care. Rekha’s husband, 38-year-old Abu Sayeed, died on Mar 23 at the same hospital.
Safiyan's older sibling 'Safa', 9, is the only surviving member of the family. She is still hospitalised after sustaining burns on 11 percent of her body.
The fire broke out in the kitchen of their flat in Badda’s Satarkul area on Mar 23, according to the fire service.
More stories
- Missing Bangladeshis found in Libya
- Ex-Niko boss sentenced for bribing AKM Mosharraf
- 8,500 diarrhoea cases in a week
- AL factional clash halts Benapole-Kolkata traffic
- Shahjahanpur murders: Akash on 7-day remand
- US sanctions on RAB ‘outrageous’: PM
- Another Badda fire victim dies
- Protesters block Shahbagh over price spirals
Recent Stories
- Badda house fire toll rises to 3 as child succumbs to injuries
- Parents seek capital punishment for killers of toddler Araf
- ACC quizzes former BB officials SK Sur, Shah Alam over loan scam
- Missing Bangladeshi journalist, engineer found in custody of Libya’s security force
- Bangladesh court sentences ex-Niko boss Kashem for bribing former state minister
- icddr,b registers 8,500 cases of diarrhoea over a week in an unforeseen spike
Opinion
Most Read
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
- North Macedonia PM promises players 500,000 euros if they shock Portugal
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- Biden aims to boost military and social spending in 2023 budget
- Missing Bangladeshi journalist, engineer found in custody of Libya’s security force
- Will Smith hits Chris Rock after joke about his wife, Jada
- icddr,b registers 8,500 cases of diarrhoea over a week in an unforeseen spike
- US sanctions on RAB are ‘outrageous’, says Hasina