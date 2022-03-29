Badda house fire toll rises to 3 as child succumbs to injuries

'Safiyan' died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Tuesday.

His death comes a day after his mother, 35-year-old 'Rekha', succumbed to her injuries in hospital care. Rekha’s husband, 38-year-old Abu Sayeed, died on Mar 23 at the same hospital.

Safiyan's older sibling 'Safa', 9, is the only surviving member of the family. She is still hospitalised after sustaining burns on 11 percent of her body.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of their flat in Badda’s Satarkul area on Mar 23, according to the fire service.