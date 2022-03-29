AC repairman arrested over murder of housewife in Dhaka’s Sabujbagh

The prime suspect was identified as Bappy, 31. The other arrestees were Sumon Hossain Hridoy, 22, and Rubel, 42, according to Abdul Ahad, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Tania Akter, a woman in her late 20s, was hacked to death on Mar 26 evening at her home. She was with her 3-year-old daughter and 10-month old son in their flat on the first floor of a building at Begunbari Master Goli during the incident, Ahad said at a news briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Her husband Mainul Islam was in Faridpur, where he works as a technician at Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

The little girl called neighbours as the door was open after the murder. The killers switched the stoves on before leaving, hoping that the house would catch fire, police said. The children were also injured in the attack.

Mainul alleged in a case that gold ornaments, around Tk 15,000 in cash, and a mobile phone were missing from the house after the murder.

Bappy had repaired the air-conditioner at the house around a year ago and that is why the family called him when it became non-operational.

Police said Bappy killed Tania after she tried to stop him from taking away cash and valuables.