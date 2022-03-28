Woman dies from burns in Badda fire, raising toll to two
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2022 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 11:15 AM BdST
A woman has died of the burns she suffered after a fire sparked by a suspected gas leak in Dhaka's Badda.
Rekha, 35, a mother of two, died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Rekha suffered burns on 30 percent of her body, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical Police Outpost.
Rekha’s husband, 38-year-old Abu Sayeed, died on Wednesday at the same hospital.
The couple’s two children are still hospitalised with the burns they suffered in the blaze.
Safa, 9, and Safiyan, 11, have burns on 11 percent and 25 percent of their bodies, doctors said.
The fire broke out in the kitchen of their flat in Badda’s Satarkul area on Wednesday, according to Lima Khanam, an official at the fire service Control Room.
