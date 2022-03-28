US sanctions on RAB are ‘outrageous’, says Hasina

“I want to be clear – we punish any member of our law enforcement agencies, whether they are RAB, or police, or whoever, if they are found guilty of an offence,” said Hasina while attending an event to mark the 18th anniversary of the formation of the elite force at the RAB headquarters via videoconferencing on Monday.

“But it is unfortunate that a country which does not properly punish such offences in its own forces will impose sanctions on RAB members who are not at fault without any proper cause.”

Hasina criticised the sanctions, saying: “I do not know if they were offended by the successes we have had in fighting crimes, in resolving the Holey Artisan attack in a matter of hours and in stopping bandits, robbers and drug traders. It is true that Bangladesh has been successful at fighting these evils. And, as such, it is outrageous that such sanctions were imposed.”

“Some people are spreading negative propaganda about Bangladesh,” Hasina said.

“The saddest thing is that some people from Bangladesh spread misinformation about their own country abroad.”

“Those people who spread such misinformation are themselves criminals and have lost their jobs or fled the country because of their own deeds. Those who opposed the Liberation War have found a place in America and are living alongside the killers of the Father of the Nation. The US grants citizenship to these people.”

Hasina said she was grieved at the way the US government had refused to extradite Bangabandhu’s killers despite repeated requests from her government.

“We have repeatedly made the request. We have written letters to their presidents. When a new president is elected, we take our request to him. We have petitioned the Justice Department, saying they are criminals, they are killers, that they murdered women, that they were responsible for the assassinations on Aug 15 and they must be returned home. But they protect them and allow them to stay. And then, without any offence, they impose sanctions on us.”

On Dec 10, Human Rights Day, the US imposed sanctions on RAB officials, citing ‘serious human rights violations’ by the force. The officials who faced the sanctions include police chief Benazir Ahmed, a former head of the RAB.

Dhaka has repeatedly objected to the decision, summoning the US ambassador to express its dissatisfaction and bringing up the issue during a phone conversation with the current US secretary of state.