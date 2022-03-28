Roads clog up with morning traffic as protesters block Shahbagh, Paltan over price spirals

Traffic in the areas came to a halt at around 6:15 am, said police.

Inspector Kamruzzaman of Shahbagh Police Station said that the leaders and activists of the leftist alliance gathered in the area at around 6:15 am.

"Fifty to sixty people had arrived and stopped vehicles. Police failed to reason with them. Later, the traffic was diverted.”

Traffic was directed through the road past the InterContinental Hotel, forcing many students to make a detour to school.

Police have reported no untoward incidents.

Leftist leaders and activists held protests and marches at Paltan, Shahbagh, Mirpur and many other intersections of the capital starting at 6 am.

Activists from left-allied parties, including the CPB, BaSoD, Gana Sanghati Andolan, and the Biplobi Workers Party, held a protest march at the Paltan intersection. The march proceeded through Motijheel, Gulistan and Bijoynagar before returning to the Paltan intersection. Barricades were also put up at the Paltan intersection to stop traffic.

CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince claimed that nearly 20 people were arrested across the country for their participation in the general strike.

“We have been on strike across the country since this morning. We have received word that nearly 20 of our leaders and activists have been arrested for protesting at different locations. They have blocked our activists at Dhaka’s Mohammadpur and Dholaikhal. We are holding a peaceful protest at the Paltan intersection. The people of the country are supporting the strike.”

“Activists of the leftist alliance have occupied the Paltan intersection since this morning and blocked traffic in the area,” said OC Salahuddin of Paltan Police Station. “Police have not interfered with their protest in any way, so the road is blocked and the strike is ongoing.”

Law enforcers in plainclothes were seen near the Paltan intersection in addition to uniformed police.

Junaid Saki, chief coordinator of the Gana Sanghati Andolan, claimed that police had arrested nine of the leftist alliance’s activists during a march in the Mirpur area.

“We are also getting news of protests being obstructed or attacked all over the country,” he said.

The leftist alliance called a strike on Mar 11 to protest rising prices.