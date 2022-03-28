Roads clog up with morning traffic as protesters block Shahbagh, Paltan over price spirals
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2022 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 10:46 AM BdST
Protesters have blocked traffic at Shahbagh and Paltan intersections at the start of the half-day strike called by the Left Democratic Alliance to protest the soaring prices of edible oil and other essential commodities.
Traffic in the areas came to a halt at around 6:15 am, said police.
Inspector Kamruzzaman of Shahbagh Police Station said that the leaders and activists of the leftist alliance gathered in the area at around 6:15 am.
"Fifty to sixty people had arrived and stopped vehicles. Police failed to reason with them. Later, the traffic was diverted.”
Traffic was directed through the road past the InterContinental Hotel, forcing many students to make a detour to school.
Police have reported no untoward incidents.
Leftist leaders and activists held protests and marches at Paltan, Shahbagh, Mirpur and many other intersections of the capital starting at 6 am.
Activists from left-allied parties, including the CPB, BaSoD, Gana Sanghati Andolan, and the Biplobi Workers Party, held a protest march at the Paltan intersection. The march proceeded through Motijheel, Gulistan and Bijoynagar before returning to the Paltan intersection. Barricades were also put up at the Paltan intersection to stop traffic.
CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince claimed that nearly 20 people were arrested across the country for their participation in the general strike.
“We have been on strike across the country since this morning. We have received word that nearly 20 of our leaders and activists have been arrested for protesting at different locations. They have blocked our activists at Dhaka’s Mohammadpur and Dholaikhal. We are holding a peaceful protest at the Paltan intersection. The people of the country are supporting the strike.”
“Activists of the leftist alliance have occupied the Paltan intersection since this morning and blocked traffic in the area,” said OC Salahuddin of Paltan Police Station. “Police have not interfered with their protest in any way, so the road is blocked and the strike is ongoing.”
Law enforcers in plainclothes were seen near the Paltan intersection in addition to uniformed police.
Junaid Saki, chief coordinator of the Gana Sanghati Andolan, claimed that police had arrested nine of the leftist alliance’s activists during a march in the Mirpur area.
“We are also getting news of protests being obstructed or attacked all over the country,” he said.
The leftist alliance called a strike on Mar 11 to protest rising prices.
- Protesters block Shahbagh over price spirals
- Police identify suspect in Sabujbagh murder
- 43 daily COVID cases, lowest in 2 years
- Humayun Azad murder verdict Apr 13
- Police arrest suspect in Shahjahanpur murders
- Kazakh worker on Rooppur project found dead
- Fire breaks out at CMH nursing dormitory
- Dentist stabbed to death in Mirpur
- A doctor was stabbed. A hospital is accused of denying him treatment, leading to his death
- China's Xi is ‘willing’ to push strategic partnership with Bangladesh to ‘new heights'
- Police say AC repairman robbed and murdered woman at her Sabujbagh home
- Bangladesh records 43 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 2 years
- Verdict in Humayun Azad murder case to be announced Apr 13
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
- Police say AC repairman robbed and murdered woman at her Sabujbagh home
- Russian-backed Ukrainian rebel region may vote to join Russia
- Launch blaze at Sadarghat extinguished after two hours
- Dhaka is the noisiest city in the world: UN report
- Pakistan PM Khan says he won't resign ahead of no-confidence move