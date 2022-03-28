China's Xi is ‘willing’ to push strategic partnership with Bangladesh to ‘new heights'

“I set great store by the development of China-Bangladesh relations, and I am willing to work with Your Excellency to push China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to new heights,” the Chinese president wrote in a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart Md Abdul Hamid on the country’s Independence Day.

Xi said that the government of Bangladesh is taking active measures to fight COVID-19 and striving for social and economic recovery, with “remarkable” progress already made. It is marching ahead toward the dream of a golden future, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Sunday.

“It is deeply delightful for China to see the achievements of Bangladesh,” he said.

Describing Bangladesh as a close neighbour, traditional friend and strategic partner, Xi said in recent years, “our cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative is making sound progress, injecting new impetus into our bilateral relations and bringing more benefits to our peoples.”

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang also sent a letter of felicitation to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion, according to the embassy.

“Under your leadership, the people of Bangladesh fight effectively to control the COVID-19 pandemic, make significant progress in building the country and improving people's livelihood, and expedite towards realization of the ‘Sonar Bangla’ dream,” Li wrote.

“To benefit our two countries and peoples, I reassure the commitment to work with you to enhance integration of development strategies of our two countries and to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.”