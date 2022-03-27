Home > Bangladesh

Verdict in Humayun Azad murder case to be announced Apr 13

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Mar 2022 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 04:49 PM BdST

A court is scheduled to deliver the verdict in the murder of Humayun Azad, a writer and professor of Bangla at Dhaka University, on Apr 13.

Judge Al-Mamun of the Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court-4 set the date on Sunday after the prosecution and defence ended their arguments.

Azad was found dead at his apartment in Munich, Germany on Aug 12, 2004. Earlier that year, he had been attacked and seriously injured by Islamic militants.

