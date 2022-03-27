Separate fires burn down market, warehouse in Dhaka

A fire erupted at Postogola Iron Market around 4:30 am on Sunday, said Dewan Azad Hossain, an officer at the fire service's Control Room.

As many as 12 firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene and the situation was brought under control around 6:15 am.

The authorities could not immediately state the cause of the fire or provide an estimate of the damages.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a timber and furniture warehouse in Dakshingaon Bazar of Sabujbagh Police Station around the same time.

Four units of the fire service managed to tame the flames at 5:30 am, said Dewan.

Several rooms adjacent to the warehouse were also gutted in the fire. The fire service could not determine the cause of the fire.

No casualties were reported in either of the incidents.