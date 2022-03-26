Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
A woman has been hacked to death at her home in Dhaka’s Sabujbagh.
The victim, identified with a single name -- Mukta -- lived in a flat with her two sons on the first floor of a building at Begunbari Mastarer Goli.
Her husband works at Faridpur Medical College Hospital and lives there.
Police visited the home and found the woman in her late 20s and a child in a bloodied state after getting a call via the 999 national helpline on Saturday evening.
They were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared the housewife dead, said Asgar Ali, an inspector at Sabujbagh Police Station.
Abdul Ahad, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they believe the assailant entered the building posing as an air-conditioner repairman.
Police were investigating whether anything was missing from the home after the attack or if there was any other motive than robbery behind the murder, he said.
