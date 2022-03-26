On Independence Day, Bangladeshis with disabilities draw hope from martyrs' sacrifices

The memorial was opened to the public on Saturday morning on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of Independence Day after President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their respects to the martyrs.

Several children, youths, and teenagers came to the memorial in wheelchairs under the banner of ‘Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed’ around 7:30 am.

"We did not see the war of 1971 but learnt about it from history books. I can imagine the miserable conditions of that time. The unarmed Bengalis still fought for the independence of Bangladesh with all their heart. I don’t see why we can't overcome our obstacles,” Kazi said.

"We also come here in an effort to protect the independence of the country. Our self-confidence gets a boost when we come here. [It gives me the strength to say] 'yes, I can.'”

In 2014, Kazi got electrocuted and fell off a tree, damaging his spinal cord in the process. But he found a new lease on life after going through a rehabilitation programme at CRP.

"I thought my life was over. But I started over with CRP’s support.”

Kazi is a regular member of CRP's wheelchair basketball team. He is currently pursuing a post-graduate degree at Magura Government College.

Rubel Talukder, 23, lost his ability to walk after an accident during his childhood. He had long desired to visit the memorial and his wish came true on Saturday. He was seen snapping pictures to capture the memories.

Five-year-old Ferdous was unable to express his feelings in words, but his eyes couldn't contain his joy.

Rashida Begum, a worker at CRP, said, “They are very happy to be here. There is not much to see at CRP. They often wish to visit the memorial.”

Shafiullah, head of the CRP's social welfare department, said: "People with disabilities are a part of society.

They are also interested in paying homage to the martyrs. We bring them here every year because of their interests.”

Established in December 1979 by Valerie Ann Taylor, a British-Bangladeshi physiotherapist, social worker and philanthropist, CRP is a non-government organisation that works for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities in Bangladesh.

Ten percent of the population in Bangladesh suffer from disabilities. Shafiullah hoped that they would also play a part in the country's development.