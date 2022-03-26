On Independence Day, Bangladeshis with disabilities draw hope from martyrs' sacrifices
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2022 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2022 12:27 PM BdST
Neatly strapped to a wheelchair, Kazi Billal, a young man from Magura, arrived at the National Memorial in Savar to pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War. With a glint of hope in his eyes, he says the martyrs inspire him to keep moving forward in life.
The memorial was opened to the public on Saturday morning on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of Independence Day after President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their respects to the martyrs.
Several children, youths, and teenagers came to the memorial in wheelchairs under the banner of ‘Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed’ around 7:30 am.
"We did not see the war of 1971 but learnt about it from history books. I can imagine the miserable conditions of that time. The unarmed Bengalis still fought for the independence of Bangladesh with all their heart. I don’t see why we can't overcome our obstacles,” Kazi said.
"We also come here in an effort to protect the independence of the country. Our self-confidence gets a boost when we come here. [It gives me the strength to say] 'yes, I can.'”
In 2014, Kazi got electrocuted and fell off a tree, damaging his spinal cord in the process. But he found a new lease on life after going through a rehabilitation programme at CRP.
"I thought my life was over. But I started over with CRP’s support.”
Kazi is a regular member of CRP's wheelchair basketball team. He is currently pursuing a post-graduate degree at Magura Government College.
Rubel Talukder, 23, lost his ability to walk after an accident during his childhood. He had long desired to visit the memorial and his wish came true on Saturday. He was seen snapping pictures to capture the memories.
Five-year-old Ferdous was unable to express his feelings in words, but his eyes couldn't contain his joy.
Rashida Begum, a worker at CRP, said, “They are very happy to be here. There is not much to see at CRP. They often wish to visit the memorial.”
Shafiullah, head of the CRP's social welfare department, said: "People with disabilities are a part of society.
They are also interested in paying homage to the martyrs. We bring them here every year because of their interests.”
Established in December 1979 by Valerie Ann Taylor, a British-Bangladeshi physiotherapist, social worker and philanthropist, CRP is a non-government organisation that works for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities in Bangladesh.
Ten percent of the population in Bangladesh suffer from disabilities. Shafiullah hoped that they would also play a part in the country's development.
- Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to Liberation War martyrs
- Wait lingers for final FF list
- Nation observing Independence Day
- Blackout for genocide victims
- Wife says Tipu received death threat
- Momen: Vote for Ukraine on humanitarian grounds
- Daily virus count: No deaths, 102 cases
- Man held over rape, murder of UP member
- Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs on Independence Day
- Wait lingers for final freedom fighter list after ‘work is done’
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Bangladesh remembers 1971 martyrs on Genocide Day through blackout
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu received death threat, had political rivalries
- Dhaka's UNGA vote on Ukraine based on humanitarian grounds, not Western pressure: Momen
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu received death threat, had political rivalries
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Awami League leader is among two shot dead in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur
- Russia signals scaled-back war aims, Ukrainians advance near Kyiv
- After raping and murdering a UP member, he attended her funeral. Six months later, he is in RAB's custody
- Sri Lanka economy has ‘hit rock bottom,’ putting pressure on president