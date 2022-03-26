Cargo ship sinks after collision with passenger launch in Munshiganj

Two crew members of the vessel named 'Char Bhai-6' were initially reported missing after the Dhaka-bound passenger launch 'Zahid-3' rammed into it on Saturday, according to Lutfar Rahman, an inspector of Muktarpur River Police Outpost.

But they were later located by the authorities, he added.

As the ship started sinking, its steersman Sufian Mia along with sailors Billal Hossain and Jewel Rana jumped into the river. They were subsequently rescued with the help of locals.

Two more workers named 'Shariful' and 'Nur Islam' also swam ashore.

The sunken vessel lies about 30 feet underwater and efforts are underway to salvage it, Lutfar said.