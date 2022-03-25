Wife says slain AL leader Tipu received death threat, had political rivalries  

Tipu, 55, a former general secretary of the party’s Motijheel unit in Dhaka, was shot dead in the capital’s Shahjahanpur on Thursday night. A 22-year-old bystander, Samia Afnan Prity, also died in the attack when a stray bullet hit her.

Dolly, a local councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation, started the case at Shahjahanpur Police Station on Friday against unidentified assailants.

Police are struggling to find out the number from which Tipu received the threat as the politician got numerous calls. Tipu was also a member of Motijheel Ideal School and College’s governing body and worked as a contractor.

It would have been easier for the law enforcers to trace the call had Tipu filed a general diary, said Shah Alam Md Akhtarul Islam, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

“We’re checking his phone. He’d received and made numerous calls, so it’s difficult to identify the number. But we’re trying.”

The police officer said they were focusing on identifying the two people who were directly involved in the deadly shooting.

“It’ll be clear why the murder happened and who were behind it if we can identify the two killers,” said Akhtarul.

Police collected CCTV footage of the area, but locals could not identify the duo, he said.

“We’ve asked people to secretly give us video or photo of the killers.”

One of the footages showed Tipu sitting on the front passenger seat of his microbus during the incident. The microbus was headed from AGB Colony towards Khilgaon level-crossing.

As it was stuck in a traffic jam near the local branch of the Islami Bank, a man wearing a helmet opened fire through the window of the vehicle. He then crossed the street and fled on a motorcycle which was driven by another person.

Police said Tipu was accused and arrested in the 2013 murder of Juba League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky, but later acquitted of the charges.

Local leaders and activists of the Awami League said Tipu was involved with several contractors in Motijheel.

Police believe rivalry in business and politics might have played a role in the murder.

Md Mozammel Haque, city corporation councillor of ward No. 9, said Tipu got most jobs from the National Sports Council. He also had links to the Public Works Department and the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha.

Mozammel, however, has no idea who would threaten to kill Tipu and for what reason.

He said Maruf Ahmed Mansur, another ward councillor, was close to Tipu. Maruf’s phone was unreachable.

Tipu owns Grand Sultan restaurant at Motijheel kitchen market. Dolly said in the case that he had left home in the morning for the restaurant, where he sat regularly.

Mizanur Rahman Miraz, a friend of Tipu who was in the microbus during the incident, said Tipu was returning home from the restaurant like other days. Kalam, another senior friend of Tipu and Miraz, was also in the car.

The vehicle was caught in the jam with rickshaws all around outside Manama Bhaban, Miraz said.

“A young man wearing a helmet started shooting through the window where Tipu sat. The window glass was rolled up. Bullets shattered it and people started fleeing the scene,” he said.

Munna, the driver who was identified with a single name, was also injured in the attack but he drove the microbus to the Islami Bank Hospital. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital later.

Miraz said Tipu, a father of two daughters and one son, was withdrawing from politics and focusing on business. “We can’t assume why he was killed in this way.”