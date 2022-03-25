India tells Chinese minister border disengagement key to better ties
Sanjeev Miglani and Krishna N Das, Reuters
Published: 25 Mar 2022 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2022 03:34 PM BdST
India sees the complete disengagement of Chinese and Indian troops facing off on a remote stretch of their border as key to better relations, two sources in New Delhi said after China's foreign minister held talks there on Friday.
Wang Yi, who flew into New Delhi late on Thursday, is the most senior Chinese official to visit India since border clashes in the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh in June 2020 led to a sharp deterioration in relations between the Asian giants.
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval pressed Wang on Friday for an early and complete disengagement of troops in Ladakh, an Indian source with knowledge of the discussions said.
"The continuation of the present situation is not in our mutual interest," the source quoted Doval telling Wang.
"Restoration of peace and tranquillity will help build mutual trust and create enabling environment for progress in relations," Doval added.
Chinese officials in New Delhi were not immediately available for comment.
Wang also held talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Jaishankar noted in a speech on Thursday the deterioration in ties after the 2020 clash over the disputed border and stressed the importance of the coordination of foreign and defence policies, which he said were "joined at the hip".
"Few would have anticipated ... the turn that India’s relations with China have taken in the last two years," he said.
"Any prudent policy therefore backs its posture with capabilities and deterrence. A big responsibility of Indian diplomacy, therefore, is to create the widest set of options for such contingencies."
Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops are deployed on their high-altitude border. Senior military officers have held more than a dozen rounds of talks to defuse the standoff but progress has been limited.
Neither China nor India announced Wang's visit before he landed in New Delhi late on Thursday.
He visited Pakistan and Afghanistan earlier in the week and is set to fly to Nepal later on Friday a whirlwind tour of South Asia where China is trying to deepen its influence.
Wang drew a rebuke from the Indian government before his arrival over remarks in Pakistan on the disputed Kashmir region. India and Pakistan rule Muslim-majority Kashmir in part but claim in full, and China has generally backed close ally Pakistan.
India and China were also expected to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Both consider Russia a friend and both have rejected Western calls for condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls it action a "special military operation".
- Man held over rape, murder of UP member
- ‘She is never coming home’
- 7 die in separate road accidents
- Bangladesh demands aid access in Ukraine
- ACC summons former BB officials
- Bangladesh ship sinks off Kolkata port
- Reward those serving away from view: Hasina
- Qatar Airways staffer held with gold at Dhaka airport
- India tells Chinese minister border disengagement key to better ties
- After raping and murdering a UP member, he attended her funeral. Six months later, he is in RAB's custody
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Road accidents leave 7 dead in Narsingdi, Dhaka
- At UNGA, Bangladesh demands civilian protection, aid access in Russia-Ukraine war
- ACC summons former BB officials over loan scandal
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Awami League leader is among two shot dead in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur
- Study finds microplastics in human blood for first time
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- BCB announces Tk 30m reward for Tigers after historic win in South Africa
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults