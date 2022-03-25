After raping and murdering a UP member, he attended her funeral. Six months later, he is in RAB's custody

The suspect, Abdul Latif Sheikh, owns a furniture business. After murdering the woman, he attended her funeral prayers and even took part in her burial, according to the RAB.

Latif was also the key suspect in a rape case filed in 2009, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's media wing on Friday. He subsequently spent seven months behind bars over the matter but was later released on bail. The trial proceedings in the case are still ongoing.

On Sept 22 last year, the decomposed body of the union council member was found in a brickfield with a scarf wrapped around her neck, six days after she had been reported missing.

Two people, including the victim's husband, had been arrested in connection with the case, but Latif admits that he had acted on his own, according to the RAB.

The suspect joined the public representative during blanket distribution among the poor in winter, seven months before the murder, said Moin.

The two would go on to cross paths on several occasions in the months that followed.

On Sept 18, Latif managed to persuade the union council member to accompany him to a secluded area near a brickfield. At one point, he gave her some water laced with sedatives. Then, he raped her.

Fearing the consequences of his crimes going public, Latif subsequently strangled the woman to death with a scarf and left the body in the brickfield.

To avoid any suspicion, he joined a local search party for the 'missing' woman, said Moin.

Four days after the woman was buried, he fled to Noakhali and worked as a labourer for some time. He later went to Munshiganj and had remained in hiding before being nabbed by a team of RAB-12.

The victim's brother had suspected her husband's involvement in the murder. He was later arrested and sent to jail. However, Latif told the RAB that he did not have any accomplice in the murder.