Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2022 08:00 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2022 08:00 PM BdST

Customs officials have detained a Qatar Airways employee and seized 56 gold bars weighing a total of 6.5 kg at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport.

The detainee was identified as Tajul Islam, an airport service agent of the airline.

Tajul was detained in the boarding bridge area of the airport with the gold bars wrapped with scotch tape on Thursday, said Md Sanuwarul Kabir, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Customs House.

A passenger handed the gold bars over to Tajul, Sanuwarul said and added the authorities were taking legal action over the matter.

