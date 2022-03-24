Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading

The ship, MV Marine Trust 01, tilted and started sinking at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port around 10:30am on Thursday, said an official of the vessel’s Bangladeshi agent Mango Line Limited.

Habubur Rahman, manager of Mango Line, said the ship was supposed to start for Chattogram port with the containers.

Steps were taken locally to recover the ship while the crew members were safe, he said.

MV Marine Trust 01, owned by Marine Trust Limited, transports cargo between India and Bangladesh under a coastal agreement. The 83-metre long ship can carry 244 Twenty-foot equivalent unit containers at a time.

The Press Trust of India reported the ship started sinking after the workers loaded it with 165 containers, some of which fell in the water.

