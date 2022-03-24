Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2022 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2022 09:41 PM BdST
A Bangladeshi cargo ship has sunken off Kolkata port in India’s West Bengal while were loading it with goods containers.
The ship, MV Marine Trust 01, tilted and started sinking at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port around 10:30am on Thursday, said an official of the vessel’s Bangladeshi agent Mango Line Limited.
Habubur Rahman, manager of Mango Line, said the ship was supposed to start for Chattogram port with the containers.
Steps were taken locally to recover the ship while the crew members were safe, he said.
MV Marine Trust 01, owned by Marine Trust Limited, transports cargo between India and Bangladesh under a coastal agreement. The 83-metre long ship can carry 244 Twenty-foot equivalent unit containers at a time.
The Press Trust of India reported the ship started sinking after the workers loaded it with 165 containers, some of which fell in the water.
- Reward those serving away from view: Hasina
- Qatar Airways staffer held with gold at Dhaka airport
- Convict arrested 22 years after wife's murder
- Daily virus count: No deaths, 92 cases
- Bangladesh’s birth certificate trouble
- Hamza award nomination was a mistake: minister
- Daily virus count: 1 death, 134 cases
- Complaints alone won’t lift RAB sanctions: US
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Hasina asks officials to find and reward people serving from the shadows
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Dinajpur man killed his second wife and vanished. 22 years later, police tracked him down
- Bangladesh logs 92 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Hasina steps off stage to honour freedom fighters with Independence Award
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Taskin, Tamim power Bangladesh to historic series win in South Africa
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- Bangladeshis dread the battle with bureaucracy to get a birth certificate
- As Ukraine war ends first month, Putin hits back at sanctions with oil payment changes
- Study finds microplastics in human blood for first time
- BCB announces Tk 30m reward for Tigers after historic win in South Africa
- Bangladesh tribunal sentences ex-Jamaat MP Khalek Mondol, Rokunuzzaman to death over war crimes in Satkhira