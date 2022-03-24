ACC summons former BB officials over loan scandal

They have been summoned on Mar 29 over ties to loaning Tk 25 billion from the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd or ILSFSL in the name of a company named Astittwahin.

ACC sent a notice on Thursday asking them to appear at ACC’s Segunbagicha headquarters that day.

Officials of the anti-graft watchdogs said they lodged 22 cases against the “fake” company for embezzling wealth from ILFSL, which belongs to Proshanta Kumar Halder, a former managing director of NRB Global Bank.

ACC also filed 13 more cases against the company over complaints of misappropriating money taken from FAS Finance and Investment Ltd as loan. PK Halder was named as the main accused in these cases.

He allegedly bought huge shares in the capital market opening up numerous fake companies and took control of at least four financial institutions, that are not banks, putting relatives, friends and former colleagues on the board before and after the 2014 general election.

These institutions are ILFSL, People’s Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Ltd and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company or BIFC.

Investigators say Halder laundered huge amounts of wealth abroad as loans through these companies. In January 2020, he fled overseas in the face of complaints from ILFSL customers.

A team led by ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anwar in investigating the complaints.