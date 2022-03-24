ACC summons former BB officials over loan scandal
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2022 09:53 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2022 10:01 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has summoned SK Sur Chowdhury, a former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Executive Director Shah Alam for interrogation over a loan scandal.
They have been summoned on Mar 29 over ties to loaning Tk 25 billion from the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd or ILSFSL in the name of a company named Astittwahin.
ACC sent a notice on Thursday asking them to appear at ACC’s Segunbagicha headquarters that day.
ACC also filed 13 more cases against the company over complaints of misappropriating money taken from FAS Finance and Investment Ltd as loan. PK Halder was named as the main accused in these cases.
He allegedly bought huge shares in the capital market opening up numerous fake companies and took control of at least four financial institutions, that are not banks, putting relatives, friends and former colleagues on the board before and after the 2014 general election.
These institutions are ILFSL, People’s Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Ltd and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company or BIFC.
Investigators say Halder laundered huge amounts of wealth abroad as loans through these companies. In January 2020, he fled overseas in the face of complaints from ILFSL customers.
A team led by ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anwar in investigating the complaints.
- Reward those serving away from view: Hasina
- Qatar Airways staffer held with gold at Dhaka airport
- Convict arrested 22 years after wife's murder
- Daily virus count: No deaths, 92 cases
- Bangladesh’s birth certificate trouble
- Hamza award nomination was a mistake: minister
- Daily virus count: 1 death, 134 cases
- Complaints alone won’t lift RAB sanctions: US
- Dinajpur man killed his second wife and vanished. 22 years later, police tracked him down
- Bangladesh logs 92 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Hasina steps off stage to honour freedom fighters with Independence Award
- Bangladesh tribunal sentences ex-Jamaat MP Khalek Mondol, Rokonuzzaman to death over war crimes in Satkhira
- Bangladesh’s birth certificate trouble irritates citizens
- Madrasa teacher sentenced to life for raping student in Khagrachhari
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Taskin, Tamim power Bangladesh to historic series win in South Africa
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- Bangladeshis dread the battle with bureaucracy to get a birth certificate
- As Ukraine war ends first month, Putin hits back at sanctions with oil payment changes
- Study finds microplastics in human blood for first time
- BCB announces Tk 30m reward for Tigers after historic win in South Africa
- Bangladesh tribunal sentences ex-Jamaat MP Khalek Mondol, Rokunuzzaman to death over war crimes in Satkhira