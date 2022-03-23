University student found dead in Dhaka's Dhanmondi

The 24-year-old Akash Rai was a computer science graduate from the capital's Daffodil International University. He shared a flat with four others on the fourth floor of a five-storey building in Shukrabad.

According to his housemates, Akash "died by suicide" after jumping from the building's roof. But police declined to comment on the matter before getting the autopsy report.

Akash was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital by his friends around 7 am on Wednesday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the hospital's police outpost.

"Doctors said he was already dead by then. His body has been kept at the morgue for an autopsy."

Akash's phone was found lying on the roof of the building, according to Pankaj, who had recently moved into their flat. His mouth was reeking of Harpic toilet cleaner, he said. "We suspect he tried to end his own life by jumping from the roof after consuming Harpic."

Officers at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station have been tasked with investigating the death, said Bachchu Mia. Akash is a native of Rangpur's Pirganj Upazila. Everyone in his immediate family lives in the village of Chatra.