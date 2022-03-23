University student found dead in Dhaka's Dhanmondi
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2022 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2022 02:04 PM BdST
A university student has been declared dead by doctors after being found lying in a pool of blood outside his home in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Akash Rai was a computer science graduate from the capital's Daffodil International University. He shared a flat with four others on the fourth floor of a five-storey building in Shukrabad.
According to his housemates, Akash "died by suicide" after jumping from the building's roof. But police declined to comment on the matter before getting the autopsy report.
Akash was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital by his friends around 7 am on Wednesday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the hospital's police outpost.
"Doctors said he was already dead by then. His body has been kept at the morgue for an autopsy."
Akash's phone was found lying on the roof of the building, according to Pankaj, who had recently moved into their flat. His mouth was reeking of Harpic toilet cleaner, he said. "We suspect he tried to end his own life by jumping from the roof after consuming Harpic."
Officers at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station have been tasked with investigating the death, said Bachchu Mia. Akash is a native of Rangpur's Pirganj Upazila. Everyone in his immediate family lives in the village of Chatra.
- Complaints alone won’t lift RAB sanctions: US
- University student found dead in Dhanmondi
- Fire burns four of a family in Badda
- Palm oil prices cut
- 4 die in Cox’s Bazar crash
- Rohingya ‘genocide’: Dhaka welcomes US declaration
- 5 held over forging fake NIDs, licenses for bikers
- EC meeting gets lukewarm response
- ‘Verbal complaints’ alone won’t lift sanctions on RAB, US tells Dhaka
- University student found dead in Dhaka's Dhanmondi
- Fire sparked by 'gas leak' burns four of a family in Dhaka's Badda
- Four die in mini truck-autorickshaw collision in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh welcomes US declaration that Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya
- Palm oil prices reduced by Tk 3 each litre
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- How Ukraine’s outgunned air force is fighting back against Russian jets
- Pakistan’s cricket-star-turned-prime-minister fights for survival
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- NBR asks people to be prepared to buy commodities at higher prices
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week
- Bangladesh records 121 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Russia's ambassador in Indonesia says Putin plans to attend G20 summit