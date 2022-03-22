Palm oil prices reduced by Tk 3 each litre

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association sent a letter to the Ministry of Commerce announcing the decision on Tuesday.

Retail prices for palm oil was fixed at Tk 133 per litre as per the prices set on Feb 6. From Mar 22, it will be sold at Tk 130, the letter read.

On Sunday, the commerce ministry and owners of mills and refineries re-adjusted the retail prices of bottled soybean oil from Tk 168 to Tk 160 per litre.

The adjustment brought down the prices of 5-litre soybean oil from Tk 795 to Tk 760. Unpacked soybean oil was priced at Tk 136 per litre instead of Tk 143..

In the meeting, Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the new prices will be effective until Eid-ul-Fitr and there is no shortage now.

The commerce secretary also said palm oil prices would be reset once the government gathers more data and sits with the owners on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t take long for this oil [palm oil] to come from Indonesia and Malaysia. So many consignments purchased at the hiked prices on the international market have arrived. The representatives of the refineries have sought time to adjust the prices.”

The rising prices of essential commodities have recently put citizens in a tough spot.

The oil traders compounded the woes by further hiking prices from the beginning of March citing a spike in the international market.

All this was accompanied by complaints that factory owners blocked supply at mill gates, triggering a crisis where soybean oil prices soared a further Tk 25 to Tk 30 per litre.

Many opened up bottles and sold the products as unpacked soybean oil at up to Tk 200 per litre.

The government then sat with the businesses and raided wholesale and retail shops. Officials also inspected the mills.

The measures helped cut the prices, but they were still above the government-fixed rates.

The government then waived VAT on production and sales of cooking oil altogether and cut the tax on imports from 15 percent to 5 percent to cool off the market ahead of Ramadan.

However, the government’s steps had little effect on the market as unpacked soybean oil is still being sold at Tk 170 per litre in places.