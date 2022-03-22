As EC sits for talks on fair elections, more than half of the invitees are no-shows
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2022 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2022 03:27 PM BdST
The new Election Commission has sat down with at least 15 eminent citizens for a second round of talks to explore ways to hold a fair and free national election.
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal greeted the guests in the conference room of the EC office in Dhaka on Tuesday.
But the meeting received a lukewarm response as half of the 40 invitees failed to turn up.
The four election commissioners, Md Alamgir, Anisur Rahman, Rashida Sultana Emily Ahsan Habib Khan, also took part in the dialogue.
From the outset, the new CEC has been calling for political compromise to ensure a participatory election.
Two weeks after taking office, the new EC conferred with academics on Mar 13 in the first round of talks ahead of the 12th parliamentary election. They called on the commission to work towards gaining the trust of all stakeholders and come to an acceptable decision on the use of electronic voting machines.
“The job of the commission is to hold parliamentary and local elections. Many things have been said at different times but participatory elections have not been ensured due to various reasons. There has been criticism on that front. That is why we want the election to be more inclusive," CEC Awal had said.
But Awal warned that it will be difficult to hold free and fair elections without the cooperation of all political parties.
- EC meeting gets lukewarm response
- Death toll in launch capsize hits 10
- EU responds to call for sanctions on RAB
- Cyclone brewing, unlikely to affect Bangladesh
- Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats
- Death toll in launch capsize rises to 7
- 4 dead as truck hits car in Chattogram
- Rescuers salvage sunken launch
- As EC sits for talks on fair elections, more than half of the invitees are no-shows
- RAB seizes illegally hoarded commodities from TCB dealer's warehouse in Ctg
- Shitalakkhya capsize: Rescuers retrieve two more bodies, raising death toll to 10
- What EU says in response to letter seeking sanctions on RAB
- Depression over Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, unlikely to affect Bangladesh
- Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats in Payra
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors
- What EU says in response to letter seeking sanctions on RAB
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week
- Hasina opens Bangladesh's biggest power plant in Payra
- Boeing faces new upheaval after crash of Chinese airliner
- Rangabali lives change as submarine cable brings power to doorsteps
- Depression over Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, unlikely to affect Bangladesh
- Biden says India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia over Ukraine