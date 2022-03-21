Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats in Payra
Patuakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2022 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 12:38 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been greeted with 200 boats with colourful sails, a symbol for the ruling party, as she reached Patuakhali’s Payra to inaugurate the biggest power plant in Bangladesh.
The prime minister was scheduled to inaugurate a 1,320 MW coal-based power plant built beside the Payra River and celebrate the success of full electricity coverage in Bangladesh.
As the helicopter carrying Hasina landed in Patuakhali around 10.30 am on Monday, she was greeted at a river jetty with music and 200 boats with national flags.
The prime minister was also scheduled to unveil the name plaque of the Payra Power Plant. The authorities plan to release 1,320 pigeons at that time as a sign of the capacity of the power plant.
