Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats in Payra

The prime minister was scheduled to inaugurate a 1,320 MW coal-based power plant built beside the Payra River and celebrate the success of full electricity coverage in Bangladesh.

As the helicopter carrying Hasina landed in Patuakhali around 10.30 am on Monday, she was greeted at a river jetty with music and 200 boats with national flags.

The prime minister was also scheduled to unveil the name plaque of the Payra Power Plant. The authorities plan to release 1,320 pigeons at that time as a sign of the capacity of the power plant.