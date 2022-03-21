Depression over Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, unlikely to affect Bangladesh

The system is unlikely to affect Bangladesh much as it is moving northwards over the same area on Monday, but the weather office asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal No. 1.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coasts, proceed with caution and refrain from venturing into the deep sea.

If the cyclone forms, it will be called “Asani”, a name proposed by Sri Lanka. India Meteorological Department said

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to see heavy rain amid alert over the storm, the Indian media said, citing IMD.

The storm may become weaker before crossing the coasts, said Bangladeshi meteorologist Abdul Mannan. He sees no fear of the storm affecting Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, temperature has started decreasing over the country amid a heat wave.

Mannan said light rains are likely in the eastern parts of the country on Wednesday.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi. Dhaka’s maximum temperature was 35.6 degrees Celsius.

The BMD said weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country on Tuesday.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.