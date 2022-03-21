Depression over Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, unlikely to affect Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2022 10:10 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 10:10 PM BdST
A depression over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and may strengthen further into a cyclonic storm, Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast.
The system is unlikely to affect Bangladesh much as it is moving northwards over the same area on Monday, but the weather office asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal No. 1.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coasts, proceed with caution and refrain from venturing into the deep sea.
If the cyclone forms, it will be called “Asani”, a name proposed by Sri Lanka. India Meteorological Department said
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to see heavy rain amid alert over the storm, the Indian media said, citing IMD.
The storm may become weaker before crossing the coasts, said Bangladeshi meteorologist Abdul Mannan. He sees no fear of the storm affecting Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, temperature has started decreasing over the country amid a heat wave.
Mannan said light rains are likely in the eastern parts of the country on Wednesday.
Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi. Dhaka’s maximum temperature was 35.6 degrees Celsius.
The BMD said weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country on Tuesday.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
- Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats
- Death toll in launch capsize rises to 7
- 4 dead as truck hits car in Chattogram
- Rescuers salvage sunken launch
- ‘RAB was likened to FBI’: Momen to Nuland
- Wait on for loved ones after launch capsize
- Govt to hire 650 more dentists
- Ship didn’t even slow down: onlooker
- Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats in Payra
- Death toll in Shitalakkhya launch capsize rises to 7
- 4 die as a truck ploughs into a car in Chattogram
- Rescuers salvage sunken launch from Shitalakkhya river
- ‘RAB was likened to FBI,’ Momen tells Nuland, calling for withdrawal of US sanctions
- Wait goes on for missing friends, family members after deadly Shitalakkhya launch capsize
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Cargo ship sped away after smashing into passenger launch. Was slowing down an option?
- Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors
- Hasina opens Bangladesh's biggest power plant in Payra
- Japan’s Sumitomo leaves planned expansion of Matarbari coal-fired power plant: report
- ‘RAB was likened to FBI,’ Momen tells Nuland, calling for withdrawal of US sanctions
- Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats in Payra
- The latecomer’s guide to crypto