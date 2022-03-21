Bangladesh to hire 650 new dental surgeons
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2022 12:12 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 12:12 AM BdST
The government will appoint 650 new dental surgeons to better serve the patients, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.
In a programme observing the Oral Health Day, Maleque also spoke about plans to establish two dental colleges and an institute in the country.
Authorities have already created positions for 650 dental surgeons and will begin recruiting very soon, he said at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday.
“Each Upazila hospital has just one dental surgeon with more than 500,000 people residing there. It's hard to provide service to so many people,” Maleque said.
“We'll add staffing and get modern equipment.”
Maleque pointed out that people neglect the proper care of teeth though it is one of the most important parts of the body,
Authorities will soon begin building colleges in Chattogram and Rajshahi, he added.
During the programme, Bangladesh Dental Society called for the establishment of a university in the country.
Maleque said the government has moved to open medical universities for every department and one for dentists will also be considered.
“I'll strongly speak for dental universities to the prime minister. I think establishing a big dental institute in the country can be done before that. We've many institutes for diseases like kidney, eye, heart, etc.
“A dental institute will improve the medical and educational standards in Bangladesh.”
- Ship didn’t even slow down: onlooker
- Nation bids farewell to Shahabuddin Ahmed
- Hifazat leader gets 2 years in jail in ACC case
- 7 to die for child's murder in Narayanganj
- Bangladesh, US hold partnership dialogue
- RAB sanctions will be discussed with US: Momen
- Bangladesh improves in World Happiness ranking
- How Shahabuddin spent his days at Bangabhaban
- Bangladesh to hire 650 new dental surgeons
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- Cargo ship did not slow down after smashing into passenger launch, says witness
- As Dhaka calls for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB, US says 'it's complicated'
- Launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakshya, casualties feared
- Talks rejuvenate engagement with Biden administration, says Foreign Secretary Momen
Most Read
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Another COVID-19 surge may be coming. Are we ready for It?
- Bangladesh records 62 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in about 2 years
- US wants deeper ties with Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Cargo ship did not slow down after smashing into passenger launch, says witness
- Putin isn’t yet ready for talks with Zelensky, Turkish official says
- Russian rocket attack turns Ukrainian marine base to rubble, killing dozens
- Japan’s Sumitomo leaves planned expansion of Matarbari coal-fired power plant: report