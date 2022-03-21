Bangladesh to hire 650 new dental surgeons

In a programme observing the Oral Health Day, Maleque also spoke about plans to establish two dental colleges and an institute in the country.

Authorities have already created positions for 650 dental surgeons and will begin recruiting very soon, he said at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday.

“Each Upazila hospital has just one dental surgeon with more than 500,000 people residing there. It's hard to provide service to so many people,” Maleque said.

“We'll add staffing and get modern equipment.”

Maleque pointed out that people neglect the proper care of teeth though it is one of the most important parts of the body,

Authorities will soon begin building colleges in Chattogram and Rajshahi, he added.

During the programme, Bangladesh Dental Society called for the establishment of a university in the country.

Maleque said the government has moved to open medical universities for every department and one for dentists will also be considered.

“I'll strongly speak for dental universities to the prime minister. I think establishing a big dental institute in the country can be done before that. We've many institutes for diseases like kidney, eye, heart, etc.

“A dental institute will improve the medical and educational standards in Bangladesh.”