Tributes pour in as Bangladesh bids farewell to former president Shahabuddin Ahmed

Hundreds of people, including judges, lawyers and student leaders from the 1990s braved the scorching heat to take part in his namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayers at the National Eidgah ground next to his longtime workplace the Supreme Court on Sunday.

The former president's coffin, draped in the national flag, was brought to the grounds around 10 am and placed on a make-shift stage.

After the funeral rites, Assistant Military Secretary to the President Brig Gen Raju Ahmed paid homage to Shahabuddin on behalf of the head of state.

Later, Supreme Court justices, including Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, offered their last respects to the former head of the judiciary. Highlighting Shahabuddin's indelible contributions to the judicial system, Siddique said his memory will live on through the various judgments he passed over the years.

Wreaths were also laid on the coffin by representatives of the Awami League, BNP and the Workers Party of Bangladesh, among others.

Shahabuddin died in hospital care at the age of 92 on Saturday. He had been suffering from complications due to old age for some time.

His remains were initially flown by an Air Force helicopter to his ancestral home in Netrokona's Pemai village. After a namaz-e-janaza there, his coffin was brought back to Dhaka for a second funeral service. He was later laid to rest at Dhaka's Banani graveyard.