Talks rejuvenate engagement with Biden administration, says Foreign Secretary Momen

“The COVID-19 pandemic barred us from holding our regular dialogue mechanisms in the last two years,” he said after talks on Sunday.

“This partnership dialogue is indeed the first with the Biden administration, and also the first among a series of dialogues scheduled in coming months. Thus, Bangladesh is considering today’s discussion as the beginning of a rejuvenated robust engagement with our US friends.”

The foreign secretary said he had high expectations of building a comprehensive partnership with the Biden administration.

Bangladesh and the US have a treasured relationship based on shared values of upholding democracy, human dignity, commitment to international peace and security and aspirations for the socio-economic development of the people, Momen said.

The foreign secretary also highlighted the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is on Apr 4. Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on that day.

A number of issues were brought up during Sunday’s talks, including cooperation on the Rohingya refugee crisis, COVID vaccine support, development assistance from the US, and capacity building in the security sector.

“We have also exchanged views on areas of yet untapped potentials like exchange of high-level visits, investment, trade facilitation, connectivity, stronger defence and security cooperation,” said Foreign Secretary Momen.

In-depth discussions were also held on enhancing trade and investment and possible cooperation in the blue economy, he said.

Bangladesh also raised the ‘deep concern’ it had about the US Treasury’s sanctions imposed on RAB and related individuals during the meeting.

The Bangladesh delegation explained how the decision might affect Bangladesh’s efforts to combat terrorism and transnational crimes, while highlighting how the government has addressed these challenges.