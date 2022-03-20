Talks rejuvenate engagement with Biden administration, says Foreign Secretary Momen
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2022 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2022 03:47 PM BdST
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen says Bangladesh and the US are rejuvenating their engagement after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic barred us from holding our regular dialogue mechanisms in the last two years,” he said after talks on Sunday.
“This partnership dialogue is indeed the first with the Biden administration, and also the first among a series of dialogues scheduled in coming months. Thus, Bangladesh is considering today’s discussion as the beginning of a rejuvenated robust engagement with our US friends.”
The foreign secretary said he had high expectations of building a comprehensive partnership with the Biden administration.
Bangladesh and the US have a treasured relationship based on shared values of upholding democracy, human dignity, commitment to international peace and security and aspirations for the socio-economic development of the people, Momen said.
The foreign secretary also highlighted the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is on Apr 4. Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on that day.
A number of issues were brought up during Sunday’s talks, including cooperation on the Rohingya refugee crisis, COVID vaccine support, development assistance from the US, and capacity building in the security sector.
“We have also exchanged views on areas of yet untapped potentials like exchange of high-level visits, investment, trade facilitation, connectivity, stronger defence and security cooperation,” said Foreign Secretary Momen.
In-depth discussions were also held on enhancing trade and investment and possible cooperation in the blue economy, he said.
Bangladesh also raised the ‘deep concern’ it had about the US Treasury’s sanctions imposed on RAB and related individuals during the meeting.
The Bangladesh delegation explained how the decision might affect Bangladesh’s efforts to combat terrorism and transnational crimes, while highlighting how the government has addressed these challenges.
- Nation bids farewell to Shahabuddin Ahmed
- Hifazat leader gets 2 years in jail in ACC case
- 7 to die for child's murder in Narayanganj
- Bangladesh, US hold partnership dialogue
- RAB sanctions will be discussed with US: Momen
- Bangladesh improves in World Happiness ranking
- How Shahabuddin spent his days at Bangabhaban
- Shahabuddin Ahmed dies at 92
- Tributes pour in as Bangladesh bids farewell to former president Shahabuddin Ahmed
- Hifazat-e Islam leader sentenced to 2 years in jail for hiding wealth
- Seven get death for murder of a child in Narayanganj's Fatullah
- Dhaka, Washington hold 8th partnership dialogue to deepen ties
- Bangladesh will discuss sanctions on RAB with US in partnership dialogue, Momen says
- Bangladesh improves in World Happiness Report ranking amid pandemic
Most Read
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Shahabuddin Ahmed, former Bangladesh president and chief justice, dies at 92
- Bangladesh records 62 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in about 2 years
- 'He led a simple life': Bangabhaban staff recount Shahabuddin Ahmed's tenure as president
- Another COVID-19 surge may be coming. Are we ready for It?
- Zelensky calls for peace talks with Moscow, urges Swiss to target oligarchs
- Russian rocket attack turns Ukrainian marine base to rubble, killing dozens
- Putin isn’t yet ready for talks with Zelensky, Turkish official says
- Japan PM Kishida announces $42bn investment in India