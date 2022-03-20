Hifazat-e Islam leader sentenced to 2 years in jail for hiding wealth
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2022 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2022 02:23 PM BdST
A Chattogram court has sentenced Hifazat-e Islam leader Mufti Izaharul Islam to two years in prison for not properly disclosing his sources of wealth.
Judge Munshi Abdul Majid handed down the verdict on Sunday in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The convict is a former nayeb-e-amir of Hifazat-e Islam and the headmaster of Al Jamiatul Islamia Madrasa. He was present in court to hear the verdict.
Kazi Sanwar Ahmad Labhlu, the advocate for the ACC, said Mufti Izharul was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Tk 20,000, in default of which he will have to serve two more months in jail.
