Bangladesh will discuss sanctions on RAB with US in partnership dialogue, Momen says
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2022 01:25 AM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2022 01:25 AM BdST
Dhaka will demand the withdrawal of sanctions imposed by the US on the Rapid Action Battalion and its officials in the eighth partnership dialogue with Washington.
“The RAB has done a good job. Maybe it did excess in some cases. But these things happen while tackling terrorism. No one died due to terrorism in Bangladesh after the Holey Artisan attack [in 2016],” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday ahead of the talks.
“We would have taken remedial measures had we known (beforehand) that the sanctions will be slapped. They’ve imposed the sanctions without informing us. We will raise the issue although it’s not on the agenda of the dialogue,” Momen said after an event.
A US delegation headed by Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day to take part in the dialogue on Sunday amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
Nuland will also visit India and Sri Lanka during the trip from Mar 19-23 “with an interagency delegation to underscore US commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners”, the State Department said in a statement.
At each stop, Nuland and her delegation will meet with civil society and business leaders “to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region”, according to the statement.
Momen said of the dialogue, “We want good relations in the next 50 years. We're friends.”
The US imposed the sanctions in December citing “serious human rights violation” by the force. The officials who faced the sanctions include Benazir Ahmed, a former head of the RAB and current inspector general of police.
The foreign ministry summoned Earl Miller, the US ambassador in Dhaka, to react to the sanctions. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen wrote to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to lift the sanctions. The government has also hired a lobbyist to improve relations with the United States.
- RAB sanctions will be discussed with US: Momen
- Bangladesh improves in World Happiness ranking
- How Shahabuddin spent his days at Bangabhaban
- Shahabuddin Ahmed dies at 92
- US official Nuland due in Dhaka
- Hamza’s Independence Award cancelled
- Devotees urged to follow health rules on Shab-e-Barat
- 2 teens drown in bid to save friend
- Bangladesh will discuss sanctions on RAB with US in partnership dialogue, Momen says
- Bangladesh improves in World Happiness Report ranking amid pandemic
- 'He led a simple life': Bangabhaban staff recount Shahabuddin Ahmed's tenure as president
- Seven sailors missing after lighter ship sinks off Chattogram port
- Shahabuddin Ahmed, former Bangladesh president and chief justice, dies at 92
- Hasina thanks Modi for India’s help in evacuation of Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Most Read
- Shahabuddin Ahmed, former Bangladesh president and chief justice, dies at 92
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Shakib, Miraz, Taskin power Bangladesh to first win in South Africa
- 'He led a simple life': Bangabhaban staff recount Shahabuddin Ahmed's tenure as president
- Bangladesh records 62 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in about 2 years
- US official Nuland to visit Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Bangladesh seeks $22.4 million after missile hits ship in Ukraine
- Govt drops Amir Hamza from Independence Award list over controversy
- Zelensky calls for peace talks with Moscow, urges Swiss to target oligarchs
- Five sailors still missing after lighter ship sinks off Chattogram port