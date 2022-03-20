Bangladesh will discuss sanctions on RAB with US in partnership dialogue, Momen says

“The RAB has done a good job. Maybe it did excess in some cases. But these things happen while tackling terrorism. No one died due to terrorism in Bangladesh after the Holey Artisan attack [in 2016],” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday ahead of the talks.

“We would have taken remedial measures had we known (beforehand) that the sanctions will be slapped. They’ve imposed the sanctions without informing us. We will raise the issue although it’s not on the agenda of the dialogue,” Momen said after an event.

A US delegation headed by Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day to take part in the dialogue on Sunday amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Nuland will also visit India and Sri Lanka during the trip from Mar 19-23 “with an interagency delegation to underscore US commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners”, the State Department said in a statement.

At each stop, Nuland and her delegation will meet with civil society and business leaders “to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region”, according to the statement.

Momen said of the dialogue, “We want good relations in the next 50 years. We're friends.”

The US imposed the sanctions in December citing “serious human rights violation” by the force. The officials who faced the sanctions include Benazir Ahmed, a former head of the RAB and current inspector general of police.

The foreign ministry summoned Earl Miller, the US ambassador in Dhaka, to react to the sanctions. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen wrote to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to lift the sanctions. The government has also hired a lobbyist to improve relations with the United States.